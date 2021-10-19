MEDINA — The new Calvary Tabernacle Assembly of God is the first and last church he'll build, Pastor Vincent Iorio declared upon announcing the building on Maple Ridge Road is ready for occupancy.
October 17th marked the end of a long journey for Calvary Tabernacle, when church members were welcomed for their first worship service in the new building. Beginning this Sunday, the church is open to the public.
“It’s been five years in the making,” Iorio said. “Like everybody else, Covid set us back a year. Prices of building materials skyrocketed, but fortunately, the main part of the structure was up.”
Iorio, a Medina native, has been pastor of Calvary Tabernacle for 16-1/2 years. A graduate of Berean University of the Assembly of God in Missouri, Iorio received a secular degree and pastored at a church in the Adirondacks for 12 years.
Calvary Tabernacle was established in Shelby Center as a Baptist church and Iorio was the part-time associate pastor. The members were meeting at the old Medina High School on Catherine Street, until local entrepreneur Roger Hungerford purchased the building with the purpose of renovating it into upscale loft apartments.
“That was our impetus to build a new church,” Iorio said.
The church had purchased 36 acres on Maple Ridge Road a few years prior, with the ultimate goal to some day build a new campus. Once some day arrived, Iorio formed a Fresh Start Committee to aid in decisions about the new campus.
“After all, this wasn’t about me,” he said. “It’s about them.”
Fresh Start Committee members are all younger than 40 and carry on Iorio's mission to look to the future. They shared in decisions about the design of rooms, colors and the like.
A Spanish congregation, whose pastor is Jovannie Canalese, has met at Calvary Tabernacle for many years, and will continue to have their services in the new church at 2 p.m. Sundays.
Iorio stressed the church used all local contractors with two exceptions. The structure cost just shy of $1 million, and since breaking ground in the summer of 2016, 70% of the tab has been raised.
The new church building has a garage, a large room for the food pantry, a nursery, classrooms, offices, a state-of-the-art sound and visual booth, a coffee bar, a large fellowship hall, a modern kitchen, a children’s church area and a 160-seat sanctuary.
In addition to modern public restrooms, the nursery and food pantry each have their own restroom. Donna Poore is food pantry manager and this week the monumental chore of moving goods from the old church got underway. The food pantry will officially open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 26. Until then, all food pantry needs are being handled at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on West Avenue.
During the onset of Covid, Calvary Tabernacle broadcast its worship services over car radios in the parking lot. Today, services are still broadcast live on Facebook. Meanwhile, Bible study, a children’s group and prayer meetings will resume on a regular basis.
The church coffee bar is opened at 9:30 a.m. Sunday and the worship service follows at 10:30.
