New canal system facility design guide published

Following significantly increased use of canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards on the New York State Canal System, Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor has published the New York State Canal System Hand-Launch Facility Design Guide. The free guide shares best practices for communities, businesses and organizations looking to install or improve hand-launch facilities for paddlers. It is available for free download at www.eriecanalway.org/watertrail.
“We are excited to welcome an increasing number of paddlers on the canals, but some amenities designed for motorized vessels don't work well for paddlecraft, which sit lower on the water,” said Bob Radliff, executive director of the heritage corridor. “This guide will streamline the planning process for businesses and municipalities and help to ensure that new docks and points of access accommodate paddlers.”
The guide specifically addresses the uniqueness of the state canal system, accounting for its structures, bank and channel features, and hydrological characteristics. The guide includes diagrams and photos, permitting information, reference materials, checklists and more for a potential launch project. A range of options is presented, from minimum standards to universal design.
"These new guidelines for hand-launch facilities will expand the use and accessibility of New York's canals by providing comprehensive design best practices for communities and organizations along the canal system. I am confident this modernization effort will attract a greater number of recreational users, paddlers, and outdoor enthusiasts to the waterway, further cementing the Erie Canal and its adjoining canals as 21st century hubs of recreation," state Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton said.
Financial support for the guide was provided by the National Park Service, the state Canal Corporation, Montgomery County and the New York State Department of State under Title 11 of the Environmental Protection Fund.
