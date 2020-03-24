New Directions Youth and Family Services recently honored recipients of the agency’s Milestone Years of Service awards, which recognize individuals who dedicate their careers to helping Western New York children and families receiving New Directions services.
Individuals from New Directions’ programs in Erie and Niagara counties during the first quarter of 2020 are:
— Calvin Shellman, 20 years, youth support supervisor.
— Tim Chavers, 15 years, human resources assistant
— Cheryl Darlak, 15 years, High Fidelity wraparound care coordinator.
— Erin Soucise, 10 years, preventive service coordinator.
— Lydia Szafranski, 10 years, parent trainer.
— Jennifer Wilson, 5 years, social worker.
“We are pleased to honor each employee and we are grateful for their service,” said Jim Coder, New Directions CEO. “Each person is a valued team member and we are honored to work alongside them, fostering good for local children and families."
