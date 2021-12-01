The Mental Health Association in Niagara County, 36 Pine St., is adding a revamped grief support group to its roster of support group offerings beginning Dec. 9. The group will meet on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 4:30 p.m. To register or learn more, call 716-255-0334.
Facilitator Crystal Hites will guide participants through the “Five Stages of Grief”: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. Discussion topics will include handling holidays, self-care and remembrance rituals.
Participants can expect to gain support from others who are also grieving as they work through the deeper aspects of grief in order to achieve a fuller sense of peace and community.
There's no cost to participate. The group is open to anyone aged 18 years and older who has recently lost a loved one or is struggling to get over a loss in the past.
“Having experienced the loss of two best friends and a miscarriage myself, I know how debilitating grief can be, and how lonely and out of sync with the rest of the world someone can feel," Hites said. "Though I can’t undo the loss, I hope to add some gentleness, some understanding, and some connection to life for those experiencing grief.”
The mission of The Mental Health Association in Niagara County, Inc. is to promote mental wellness by sponsoring and implementing advocacy, education and community service programs.
