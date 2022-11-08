The Town of Lockport Historical Society is continuing to follow its work plan, recently receiving a new certification of incorporation from the New York State Board of Regents. After a review of the organization by the board of directors, the society reapplied to the state for a charter with a redefined mission and purpose. It is now focusing on education, lectures, and tours, and has an emphasis on working with other local historical groups.
During the past year, the Historical Society has cleaned up the Niagara County Poor House cemetery, set up a local history booth at Locktoberfest in cooperation with the History Center of Niagara, and offered public tours of the local town parks while discussing the history of the land. Most recently, the society organized a tour of the historic Rapids Cider Mill on the banks of Tonawanda Creek.
The mill, originally a sawmill, dates back to the mid 1800s. It was converted to a cider mill around 1884 by William Heroy. Oliver Dietz bought the mill 95 years ago, in October 1927. The mill closed in 1990, but many area residents still remember getting fresh cider from the Dietz Cider Mill.
In 2019, the Eisenberger family purchased the property. They have been carefully making repairs while preserving the integrity of the historic mill. The tour, held Oct. 22, was attended by dozens of local history buffs, neighbors, and many Dietz relatives. Local guides and subject experts at the event included Carol Gambel, Paul Gambel, Larry Schuknecht and Andrew Rogers. Freshly pressed cider and donuts from Smith’s Orchard Cider Mill, Pendleton, were served.
During the event, the Eisenberger family was bestowed a historical achievement award for their restoration of the Rapids Cider Mill. Society board President Meagan Chapman presented the award on behalf of the Town of Lockport Historical Society. She said: “The Eisenberger family is truly putting in the hard work to restore the cider mill and remain true to the property’s past. They are also putting great effort into sharing the mill and its history with the local community. They are excellent stewards of the Rapids Cider Mill, it is an honor to present them with the TOLHS Historical Achievement Award.”
• • •
The next meeting of the Town of Lockport Historical Society is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Lockport town hall, 6560 Dysinger Road. In honor of Veterans Day, Town of Niagara Historian Pete Ames will share the life story of George Martin. George was born a slave in Virginia in 1840. Once freed, he served in the U.S. Colored Troops during the Civil War, and ended up a potato farmer in the Town of Niagara. Interested residents can learn about his life and how Ames was able to honor him.
You can find more information on the historical society through its website: https://elockport.com/town-of-lockport-historical-society/
Stay tuned for an upcoming article about the mill. If you have Rapids history to share, please reach out to Jean and Jim.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.