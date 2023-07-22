Lockport Lions Club held its 2023-2024 Officer Installation ceremony at Cammarata's restaurant on June 20, with Past District Governor Jeff Jarvis presiding.
The installed officers are: Mike Stein, president; Burt Marshall, first vice president; Lisa Dannebrock, second vice president; Jim Cox, third vice president; Alan Priest, secretary; Michael O'Malley, treasurer; and Becky Burns, Robert Cammarata, Joe Rizzo and Ron Truax, directors.
The club's annual President's Installation Dinner took place June 9 at Lockport Town and Country Club. Two club members were honored with special Lions Clubs International awards.
Lisa Dannebrock, second vice president and membership chair, received the Robert J. Uplinger Award, which honors Lions, non-Lions and organizations that perform exemplary service for a club, a Lions District or a community. Recipients are said to possess the highest Lionistic characteristics, ideals, purpose and service.
Mike O'Malley, past president, received the Melvin Jones Fellow Award, which is named for the founder of Lions Clubs International and recognizes donations to the Lions Club International Foundation.
Special guests at the President's Installation Dinner were District Governor Elect Barry Scott, who installed new club president Mike Stein, and CS Elect Debbie Scott.
