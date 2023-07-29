LEWISTON — Jennifer Burdo, BSN, RN, past director of Eastern Niagara Hospital’s Reflections Recovery Unit, has been appointed director of the 69-bed Clearview Treatment Services Unit operated by Mount St. Mary’s Hospital.
Burdo has more than a decade of leadership experience in chemical dependency treatment. Most recently she held a management role in the Clearview unit at Sisters of Charity Hospital, and while working for Eastern Niagara Hospital she also managed its Transitions child and adolescent psychiatric unit. Additionally, Burdo has held roles in various urgent care facilities in the region.
Burdo holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Roberts Wesleyan College and an associate’s degree in nursing from Niagara County Community College. A 2021 Nurse of Distinction nominee, she serves on numerous committees promoting quality health care, substance abuse and mental health awareness, and diversity across the region.
Also at the Mount St. Mary’s Clearview unit, Teresa Schuey, BSN, RN, CWS, CDE, has assumed the role of nurse manager. Schuey has been a Registered Nurse in the unit since 2021.
A recent Mount St. Mary’s DAISY Award recipient, Schuey holds wound care and ACLS certification and is a certified diabetic educator. She also instructs courses in adult and child CPR, IV training and hyperbaric wound safety.
Prior to joining the Mount St. Mary’s staff, Schuey was a Nurse Educator with Elderwood in Wheatfield. She also has held clinical roles with Dr. Frank Laurri & Associates, Precision Health Care and Sisters of Charity Hospital.
Schuey graduated from Niagara University with a dual degree in nursing and business/human resources management.
The Clearview unit provides inpatient rehabilitation for people struggling with a substance use disorder.
