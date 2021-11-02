New opportunities at NU  

A $5 million gift from Niagara University alumnus Edward J. Brennan, a global business leader and humanitarian, and Deborah Brennan will enable talented, high-achieving students from under-resourced communities the opportunity to access Niagara University.
The scholarship program, named the Lois Lyon Brennan Scholars in recognition of Brennan’s mother and his family’s legacy of investing in access to higher education, will offer students financial support for tuition, room and board and books for four years at NU.
A particular emphasis will be given to awarding first-generation college students from Niagara Falls, Tuscarora/indigenous communities, rural districts in New York state, and urban areas.
“Ed and Deborah Brennan have continually demonstrated their commitment to education and their unwavering support for those who may live their life on the margins of society,” said the Rev. James J. Maher, C.M., NU president. “We are extremely grateful to (them) for living their lives with Vincentian hearts ... . Through their generosity, not only will they influence the lives of Niagara students, but we know that these scholars will create an impactful and lasting change in the Vincentian tradition.”
Students selected as Lois Lyon Brennan Scholars will participate in high-impact practices including study-abroad and community service, and complete a related capstone course as part of the program.
Brennan, a member of the NU class of 1978, currently serves as the chairman of the school's Board of Trustees. He worked for Duty Free Shoppers (DFS) for 25 years and served as its president, CEO and board chairman during his tenure, leading the organization through substantial expansion. He remains active with DFS as a non-executive director today. In addition he's the CEO of Hong Kong-based Miller Family businesses.
Debbie Brennan’s family owned and operated Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards in Lafayette. The Brennans' son Eddie and daughter-in-law Marianne are now the owner-operators.
