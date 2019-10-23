New sleeper sofas acquired for Niagara Hospice House

To elevate the comfort level of family members, caregivers and guests, Niagara Hospice has acquired new Wieland sleeper sofas for all of the 10 general inpatient rooms and 10 residential units at Niagara Hospice House on Sunset Drive.
The multi-purpose sofas, manufactured by Wieland of New Haven, Indiana, are named “Sleep Too” and feature two seating areas separated by a table that can be raised. The bed portion folds down with the push of a button.
“The new sleeper sofas create a family room setting while ensuring guests are available and active by offering a unique space to work, eat, play games, recharge personal devices or rest while not missing an opportunity to consult with staff or assist their loved one,” said Janet Ligammari, RN, director of hospice facility services.
Purchase of the sofas was supported by nearly $30,000 of proceeds from the 20th annual Jack Beatty Memorial Hospice Cruise & Clambake held this past July in Porter.
The couches that were replaced were part of the original furnishings installed when the Hospice House opened in June 2007.
Niagara Hospice has donated several couches to the Salvation Army and Goodwill and will continue to distribute the remaining couches to other organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.