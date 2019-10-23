New sleeper sofas acquired for Niagara Hospice House

CONTRIBUTEDMembers of the Jack Beatty Memorial Hospice Cruise & Clambake event committee present a check for $29,592.62 from the proceeds of the 2019 cruise and clambake. The funds supported the purchase of new sleeper sofas for all 20 units at Niagara Hospice House on Sunset Drive. From left are Paul Beatty, III, Adam Burns, Niagara Hospice President and CEO John Lomeo and Paul Beatty, Sr.