A new theater group is taking up residency at the Kenan Center’s Taylor Theater.
HARP (Darryl Hart and Elaine Roberts Productions) will announce its season at an open house next week.
Hart and Roberts have decades of experience in acting, directing and producing high-quality work.
HARP formed when Roberts returned to Western New York after living in the Carolinas for almost a decade and had the chance to work with Hart. They met when she cast him in Camelot as Lancelot, the show she was directing/producing at the Lancaster Opera House. Over the years they worked on several other projects including productions at the Taylor Theater such as Prisoner of 2nd Avenue and Same Time Next Year.
“It was evident that we shared likeminded artistic views, work ethic and love of theater,” Roberts said. “From those projects and collaboration and friendship it seemed like at natural evolution to become a production company. HARP is hoping to strike a balance of shows to appeal to a wide audience range to keep the spotlight shining as brightly as possible at the lovely Taylor Theater.”
HARP will host an open house / wine and cheese soiree from 6 to 8 p.m. July 29 at the theater. All are welcome; there’s no admission fee. Tours of the Kenan House Gallery will be available.
