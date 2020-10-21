Representatives of Newborns In Need, WNY Chapter, will be at Lockport Public Library, in the parking lot, from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday to accept donations, field requests for sewing supplies and answer any questions. The members of this not-for-profit group make (sew, knit or crochet) and donate preemie and baby items to hospitals and agencies around Western New York. Additional volunteers are always welcome.
The chapter is in need of pastel-colored soft and/or baby yarn and baby appropriate fabric, as well as donated newborn diapers, wipes, blankets, baby lotion, baby soap, preemie-newborn hats, clothing, burp cloths and bibs, handmade or store-bought.
For more information, call 940-1586.
