The Newfane Alumni Association and Newfane Central School District are inducting their first Distinguished Alumni class this morning as part of Homecoming Week festivities. The ceremony will take place at Newfane Senior High School at 9:15 a.m.
The honorees are:
— Tom Beilein, a 1964 graduate, Vietnam War veteran and graduate of Niagara County Community College with a 40-year career with the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. In 1993, he was elected Niagara County Sheriff and led a 340-member, full-service law enforcement agency responsible for public safety in a region of 270 square miles, emergency services, correctional services, and civil law enforcement services.
— Brian Hamluk, a 1994 graduate who earned his Bachelor of Science in physical and health education from St Bonaventure University and his Doctorate in Education in Higher Education Administration from George Washington University. Hamluk is the current vice president for student life at the University at Buffalo and leads the departments, units, programs and services committed to advancing the university experience for 30,000 students.
— Paul Hobbs, a 1971 graduate who’s a world-renowned winemaker. He earned his Bachelor of Science in chemistry from the University of Notre Dame in 1975, and Master of Science in viticulture and enology from the University of California-Davis in 1978. Hobbs combined his childhood roots on the family farm in Western New York with an innovative scientific approach to refine the art of winemaking. Today, he is owner and vintner for eight wineries around the world.
— Rebecca Liddell Huppi, a 1984 graduate who’s a cancer research scientist. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in biology at the State University of New York at Potsdam and her PhD in developmental biology, teratology and anatomy at Thomas Jefferson University. Liddell Huppi has worked at the National Cancer Institute since 1998 and currently serves as program director of the AIDS Cancer Clinical Program.
— Jean Greig Roberts, a 1971 graduate who pursued her passion for music which she clearly displayed during her years at Newfane. She attended the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, earned a Master of Music degree from the Yale University School of Music and a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of Texas at Austin. She also served as an organist/choir director at various churches. Greig Roberts died Aug. 16, 2019.
— Susie Zafrano, a 1986 graduate who has been a teacher for almost 30 years and spent more than 17 years volunteering as a coach for Special Olympics. Zafrano started her career in the inner city of Buffalo and has spent the past 22 years teaching students with special needs at Orleans / Niagara BOCES. As a Special Olympics coach, she has taken many teams to competitions, instilling the values of teamwork and having fun, not just winning.
• • •
Other Alumni homecoming activities include a tour of the high school at 3:30 p.m. Friday, followed by an Alumni Mixer at Calhoun’s Pub at 5 p.m. The inductees will also be introduced prior to the Homecoming football game on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.