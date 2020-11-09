Newfane Lions name Melvin Jones awardee

Lions Clubs worldwide recognize outstanding individuals by bestowing on them an award that is named after its founder, Melvin Jones. This award is the highest form of recognition and embodies humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism. The recipient is someone who has gone above and beyond to serve both their club and the community.
Newfane Lions Club presented its 2020 Melvin Jones Award to member Doug Nankey.
Also at its most recent meeting, club officers for 2020-2021 were installed in a ceremony officiated by Lion John Syracuse. The officers are: Jim Bewley, president; Dana Phillips, first vice president; Scott Killion, second vice president; Karen Conrad, secretary; Paul Conrad, treasurer; Larry Zeitz, Lion Tamer; and George Bridgeman, Tail Twister.
Newly installed directors are Doug Nankey, Jim Kramer, Denise Chadwick, Becky Thompson and Dan Cushman.
Newly installed membership committee members are Annette McKay, George Bridgeman and Burt Martin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.