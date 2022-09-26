MEDINA — Bent’s Opera House is being readied to host its first opera in perhaps 100 years, thanks to local resident Julie Berry.
Berry, a best-selling author, returned to her hometown a year ago to purchase the local book store. As soon as she saw the newly restored Bent’s Opera House, she thought, “What a historic place.” That immediately brought to mind friends of hers and husband Phil who are accomplished musicians. The Berrys met keyboardist Andrus Madsen, widely acclaimed head of the Newton Baroque, while living in Boston for 14 years.
“As soon as I saw the opera house space itself, I couldn’t resist dragging him out here,” Julie Berry said.
Madsen and soprano Audrey Luna of Cincinatti, another friend of the Berrys, will present An Evening in Vienna — a Baroness Fanny von Arnstein Salon, circa 1790, at 7 p.m. Oct. 15. Tickets are $30 and can be reserved at the Bent’s Opera House website.
Luna will be making her Newton Baroque debut and Madsen will be playing an 18th century pianoforte. They will perform Arianna a Naxos by Joseph Haydn, Lieder by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Abbandonate e sola by Haydn’s teacher, Nicola Porpora.
Madsen is no stranger to Western New York, having studied at the Eastman School of Music during the second half of the 1990s.
He said he first loved 18th century music when he was growing up in Utah and loves to find ways to play it that are exciting and grab people emotionally.
Madsen plays various historic instruments. His harpsichord is like one that Haydn played. His own piano was built by the company that also built Brahms’ piano. He's an active performer on the organ and clavichord as well.
“I’m very interested in how people used to play and how music is presented,” he said.
Madsen believes Bent’s Opera House is a perfect space for a concert like the one he's planning.
“This setting is more intimate than a large concert hall and creates a situation where the audience can connect much deeper with the music,” he said. “It’s possible to wind up liking music you previously knew nothing about.”
Madsen is the founding director of Newton Baroque and the minister of music at the Second Church in Newton, Mass. He also plays with Exsultemus, an early music vocal ensemble, and has received critical acclaim for his recording of keyboard music by Pachelbel.
According to Madsen, Luna early in her career sang in an opera house in Germany, where she was a fest soloist with Bremen Opera. She enjoys a varied career singing art song, chamber music, contemporary music and oratorio, and teaching the Alexander Technique and Voice. Her love of chamber music has led to collaborations with several quartets, pianist James Tocco, percussionist Allen Otte and Percussion Group Cincinnati.
“What attracted me to her as a singer was her priority to sing expressively, not loud or fast,” Madsen said. “She focuses on rich expression. This will be fun music. She will be singing about an abandoned woman who is desperate.”
The subject of the program, Baroness Franziska “Fanny” von Arnstein, lived in Vienna in the late 18th century. The eighth child of a prominent German Jewish family, she grew up in Berlin surrounded by Enlightenment ideals, and studied piano alongside Johann Sebastian Bach’s son Wilhelm Friedmann Bach. Fanny arrived in Vienna as an 18-year-old bride, and was eventually elevated as a baroness. She hosted the glittering salon gatherings where the great musicians and artists of the 1780s and 1790s mingled.
At a time when Jews were not allowed to own property, Fanny von Arnstein helped to elevate the respect in which Jews were held in 18th century Viennese high society, Julie Berry said. Fanny personally knew Haydn and Mozart and was a financial supporter of Mozart during some of his darkest times. Her sister Sarah Levy did much the same in Berlin, being a friend of Carl Philipp Emmanuel Bach.
The program at Bent’s Opera House will feature works that were likely performed at one of Fanny’s salons.
