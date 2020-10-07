The Niagara Arts Guild will open its 72nd annual Fall Art Show, Pandemic Paintings, at the History Center of Niagara, first floor meeting room, on Oct. 17.
Guild members exhibit a variety of artworks, sculptures and assemblages in various media. Jean Jain is the judge, Maggie and Phil Eaton are the chairs, and some exhibited works will be available for purchase.
A selection of student artwork, exempt from judging, will also be displayed.
Admission to the show is free. Attendees must wear face covering and practice social distancing; groups are limited to eight or fewer people.
Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, through Nov. 17.
The Niagara Arts Guild was formed by Lorana Rogers in 1948 and has represented and informed artists in various visual media ever since. The guild is accepting new members who practice art, or are art lovers or historians. More information is available on Facebook.
