Several Niagara County 4-H equine members exhibited their horses in the 4-H Horse Show at the 2022 New York State Fair in Syracuse. Congratulations, riders, on a job well done by all.
Gymkhana Division: Alexis Bedford and Snazzy of Middleport, first in Junior Division of Texas T Barrels, second in Junior Division of Bleeding Heart Barrels, fifth in Junior Division of Straight Barrels, and sixth place in Junior Cloverleaf Barrels; Bailey Shocknesse and Malbecs Glo Girl of Ransomville, seventh in Senior Pole Bending, eighth in Senior Cloverleaf Barrels, eighth in Senior Straight Barrels, and seventh in Senior Keyhole.
Western Division: Bailey Shocknesse and Malbecs Glo Girl of Ransomville participated in Senior Showmanship, Senior Equitation, Senior Pleasure, Senior Western Road Hack and Senior Trail, and received two eighth-place ribbons, a ninth and a tenth.
Miniature Horse Division: Leila Kuhns and Jewel of Pendleton, first in Senior Halter Obstacle and Senior Gambler’s Choice Obstacle, second in Senior Showmanship, Senior Hunter and Costume class, and fifth in Senior Jumper; Sarah Mollosky and Coco of Lockport, first in Junior Gambler’s Choice Obstacle and Junior Jumper, second in Junior Hunter, and third place in Junior Showmanship and Junior Halter Obstacle; Autumn Pupo of Colden, first in Senior Jumper and Costume class, third in Senior Gambler’s Choice Obstacle, fifth in Senior Hunter and Senior Halter Obstacle, and sixth place in Senior Showmanship; Bailey Shocknesse and Tinkerbelle, first in Senior Hunter, second in Senior Jumper, Senior Gambler’s Choice Obstacle, and Senior Halter Obstacle, and third in Senior Showmanship.
Hunt Seat Division: Lillian Aceti and Tulip, fourth in Junior Hunter Hack, eighth in Junior English Showmanship and 10th in Junior English Equitation; Ella Bramer and Chezney of East Amherst, second in Senior Equitation and Senior English Pleasure, third in Senior Equitation Over Fences, fifth in Senior Working Hunter, and eighth in Senior Hunter Hack; Rylee Keiffer and London Son of North Tonawanda, first in Senior Equitation Over Fences and Senior Hunter Over Fences, second in Senior Hunter Hack, third in Senior Pleasure and Senior Equitation; Sarah Mollosky and Sweet Escape of Lockport, first in Junior Equitation Over Fences and Junior Hunter Hack, third in Junior Pleasure, fifth in Junior Hunter Under Saddle, and sixth in Equitation; Ellen Nicholson and Bud Lightyear, participated in Senior English Equitation, Senior Hunter Under Saddle, and Senior English Pleasure, and received fifth- and seventh-place ribbons; Juliet Nicholson and Louis, second place ribbons in Junior Hunter Under Saddle, Junior Hunter Hack and Jr. Hunter Over Fences, third in Junior English Pleasure, and fourth in Junior Equitation Over Fences.
Educational events: Bailey Shocknesse and Michellynn Schroeder were the third place team in the Hippology contest. Michellynn placed fourth individually in the Hippology contest and seventh individually in the Horse Judging contest.
For more information about the Niagara County 4-H Horse Program, email niagara4H@cornell.edu.
