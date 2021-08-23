Niagara County 4-H Royalty named

Crowned at the close of this year's Niagara County Fair, Nathan Reynolds and Shea Masse are the 2021 4-H Royalty.
Nathan, 18, has been an individual member of 4-H for eight years. Currently active in Beef Cattle and Sheep, he also previously participated in Livestock Skillathon, Public Presentations and Swine. At the fair he sold Cow Chip Bingo tickets and assisted Runnings hot dog sale, Flock Swap and the Beef fundraiser.
“My animal operation would not have grown to what it is today without the knowledge and experience I gained from the 4-H,” he says.
Nathan is the son of Joe and Gail Reynolds of Lyndonville.
Shea, 17, has been an individual member of 4-H for 12 years. She currently participates in Sheep, Dogs, Fine Arts, Photography, and Food and Nutrition programs, and was previously involved in Public Presentations, Agri-Business Conference, Career Explorations at Cornell, the Rabbit Program and many community service projects. During the fair, Shea could be seen working at the Milk Bar and the Sheep Barn.
“4-H has brought me so many opportunities and taught me so much throughout the years," she said. "I think that the experiences that were really important to me were the ones that brought me out of my comfort zone.”
Shea is the daughter of Robert and Carisa Masse of Lockport.
Throughout the next year, Nathan and Shea will be active in promoting the 4-H program countywide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.