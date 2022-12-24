Niagara County Farm Bureau announced its own Circle of Friends for 2022. The organization's "friends" include state Assembly members Angelo Morinello, Mike Norris and state Sen. Rob Ortt.
Included in NCFB's Circle of Friends are state elected officials who support the legislation that it promotes. Traditionally the award has been given by the New York Farm Bureau but this year county farm bureaus were encouraged to identify the recipients.
“At our recent board meeting we looked at a number of factors. The voting record was important. However, we also took into consideration other efforts our elected officials made," NCFB president Kevin Bittner said. "Our concern with the various newly imposed labor regulations was part of the discussion. In addition, we wanted to acknowledge the willingness of our local representatives to meet with us and discuss these issues. They were always just a phone call away.”
Morinello received his Circle of Friends certificate at a recent NCFB gathering. Ortt and Norris will receive theirs at PX Days, lobbying days in Albany.
“This has been a stressful year for the agricultural industry. I appreciate your taking the time to teach me about it," Morinello said of NCFB's recognition. "There are so many challenges. People from other areas of the state who have no concept of what farming is. The Farm Labor Bill that was meant to appease some people, but then offer farmers a tax credit to lessen the impact. Farm preservation is important. I am concerned about the number of solar farms taking land away from agriculture. I don’t want to rely on foreign countries for food. I have deep rooted support for your industry. I know what it takes to get up before dawn and face the many issues whether planting, harvesting or caring for your farm. I will stand by you and continue to fight to overcome these challenges.”
Membership in Farm Bureau is open to all who are involved in agriculture, through production, sales or consumption. For more information about Farm Bureau and its member benefits visit www.NYFB.org.
