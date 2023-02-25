This year’s New York Agriculture in the Classroom Ag Literacy book is “Tomatoes for Neela” by Padma Lakshmi, celebrity food critic and television show host, and members of the Niagara County Farm Bureau are available to read the book to second-grade classes, home school groups, scout groups and other youth groups any time during the month of March.
“Tomatoes for Neela” is the story of Neela who cooks and shops at a farmers market with her Amma, and learns about the different types of tomatoes as well as techniques for cooking them. At the end of the story there are recipes for tomato sauce and tomato chutney.
Agricultural Literacy Week is March 20 through March 24, but the Niagara County Farm Bureau works with the Ag Literacy book of the year throughout the month of March. A Farm Bureau member reading is an opportunity for children to meet the people who produce their food and ask questions.
To initiate a reading to children, send an email to NiagCoFB@yahoo.com.
