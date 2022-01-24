The Niagara County Historical Society is accepting applications from college students for summer 2022 internships. The internships are funded through the Grigg Lewis Foundation’s 2022 Workership Program.
To be eligible for consideration, college students must reside in eastern Niagara County or attend either Niagara County Community College or Niagara University. Students must be currently attending college when they apply, and must be available to work from mid-May through mid-August.
Two intern positions will be available: office/museum assistant and registrar/curatorial assistant. Each is a five-day-per-week position, including alternate Saturdays.
The deadline for applications is March 15. For an application form and position descriptions, email melissa@niagarahistory.org or call 716-434-7433.
