Through the end of the month, Niagara County Pride is collecting backpacks and other school supplies to help local students in need. The program's goal is 50 filled backpacks.
Donation drop-off sites have been established in Niagara Falls and Lockport.
The Niagara Falls drop-off site, Hyde Park near Veterans Memorial, will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday.
The Lockport drop-off site, Canal Street near Lake Effect Artisan Ice Cream, will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 30.
Niagara County Pride, a program of The Pride Center of WNY, is an LGBTQ+ social organization for all of Niagara County. Currently its meetings are held online on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month.
For more information about the meetings, or to donate to the backpack effort if unable to attend a drop-off, email group leader Ronald Piaseczny at niagarapride@gmail.com.
