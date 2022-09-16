The Niagara County Legislature this week declared September as “Suicide Prevention Month” in the county. The Suicide Prevention Coalition flag was hoisted at the Niagara County Courthouse on Sept. 13.
Laura Kelemen, director of the department of mental health and substance abuse services, also announced that the county is now affiliated with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and thus is participating in the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
“Anyone who calls 9-8-8 from Niagara County will now be connected to Niagara County Crisis Services,” Kelemen said. “Always remember, there is help, there is hope.”
