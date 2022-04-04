Niagara County residents are invited to complete an online, confidential community health survey whose results will help shape the work of the newly formed county Community Health Workgroup.
The county health department is working with the hospitals in Lockport, Lewiston and Niagara Falls, as well as the county Mental Health & Substance Abuse department and its community partners, to identify priority areas to build a plan to improve the health of local communities.
“We want feedback from the people who live here, so that our priorities are aligned with what's important to you. We want to know what matters to our communities,” public health director Daniel Stapleton said in a Monday release.
The survey, which takes a few minutes to complete, is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Niagara2022. The web link is also available at the health department website: www.niagaracounty.com/health.
For more information, call Cathy Hoy-Patterson, public health educator, at 716-278-1698.
The survey will be available through May 27.
