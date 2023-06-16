The Niagara County Office for the Aging is seeking nominations for its 2023 Niagara County Senior Citizen of the Year award. The recipient will be a senior who's an integral part of the community, giving back to and serving residents of all ages.
Any Niagara County resident, aged 60 years or older, can be nominated, by anyone. By July 31, send the nominee’s name and contact information, the nominator’s name and contact information and a statement describing the reasons why the nominee should receive the award, to the Office for the Aging by mail at 111 Main St., Suite 101, Lockport, NY 14094, or email to OFA@niagaracounty.com. For more information, call 716-438-4020.
All nominations will be reviewed and a winner selected by the OFA’s Advisory Council. The winner will be recognized by the New York State OFA at a virtual event on Nov. 3. All honorees will receive a package that includes a commemorative pin, a hard copy of the book of biographies and a certificate from the state OFA.
