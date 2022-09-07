LEWISTON — The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in Niagara County will be held on Oct. 15 at Artpark.
The walk is The Alzheimer’s Association, Western New York Chapter's "signature event for awareness," Lynn Westcott, senior director of development, said, and this year's Niagara County walk is a fully in-person event. Due to Covid concerns, the 2020 walk was virtual and the 2021 walk was a hybrid version.
On walk day, participants come together to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s and raise money to help ensure programs and services provided by the Alzheimer’s Association are free to all who need them. The event features the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, with the colors of the Promise Garden flowers representing people’s connection to Alzheimer’s, that is, their personal reasons to end the disease. The Niagara County walk is chaired by Bob Graffeo, whose mother Alice Graffeo died from Alzheimer's disease seven years ago.
Registration will begin at 10 a.m. on walk day and the walk will commence at 11 a.m. To pre-register and receive the latest updates on the walk, visit act.alz.org/Niagara.
Alzheimer's disease is a leading cause of death in the United States. According to The Alzheimer's Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with the disease now, and more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with dementia. In New York alone, there are more than 410,000 people living with the disease and 580,000 caregivers.
