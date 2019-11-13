38 Niagara CTE students inducted into honor society  

Thirty-eight students from Sanborn-based Niagara Career and Technical Education Center were recently inducted into the National Technical Honor Society. The students were honored at NCTEC in front of their teachers, families and school district representatives.
To be eligible for membership in National Technical Honor Society, students must maintain a minimum grade average of 89.5 in their career and technical education programs and a minimum 84.5 average in high school classes, have superior attendance and exemplary behavior, be a member in good standing with SkillsUSA and get a recommendation from a faculty member.
The inductees are listed here.
From Christian Academy of WNY — Kaela Feltz (Early Childhood Education), Zoe Feltz (Graphic Communications) and Faith Garven (Security and Law Enforcement).
From Lewiston-Porter High School — Joseph DiNatale (Building Maintenance and Management) and Gracie Fideli (Cosmetology).
From Lockport High School — Michaellean Brown (Animation, Film and Visual Effects) and Ari Johnson (Animation, Film and Visual Effects).
From Newfane High School — Alexander Spencer (Early Childhood Education).
From Niagara Wheatfield High School — Joseph Apfel (Project Based Engineering), Jade Li Fruscione (Health Occupations Technician), Morgan Gorrow (Health Occupations Technician), Merissa Hescox (Conservation), Kelsey Lassman (Early Childhood Education), Hallee Mack (Security and Law Enforcement), Nakia Newell (Conservation) and Danielle Siegmann (Building Maintenance and Management).
From North Tonawanda High School — David Dashnaw (Security and Law Enforcement), Miranda Hakes (Security and Law Enforcement), Evan Harvey (Auto Body), Nora Klipfel (Early Childhood Education), Peter Magee (Security and Law Enforcement), Jenna Manganello (Security and Law Enforcement), Garett McDonald (Security and Law Enforcement), Emily Russell (Emergency Medical Services), Zackery Szymczyk (Culinary Arts) and Gage Thompson (Automotive Technology).
From Royalton-Hartland High School — Madison Brown (Fashion Design and Interior Decorating) and Jazmine Michel (Emergency Medical Services).
From Starpoint High School — Jayden Ball (HVAC/R), Alyssa Koronowski (Early Childhood Education), Geoffrey Schotz (Project Based Engineering) and Claire Szathmary (Graphic Communications).
From Wilson High School — Emily Baumgartner (Graphic Communications), Savannah Porter (Graphic Communications), Orianna Rzucidlo (Early Childhood Education), Wyatt Schultz (Diesel Technology/Heavy Equipment), Marcus Schwarzmueller (Conservation) and Kathryn Vandermast (Early Childhood Education).
