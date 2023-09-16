NIAGARA FALLS — The 14th annual Niagara Falls Blues Festival continues tonight on Old Falls Street.
Organized by the Niagara Falls Festival and Entertainment Group, the blues festival will be closed out by vocalist Shemekia Copeland, who made her first on-stage appearance at age 10 at the famed Cotton Club. She is the recipient of eight Blues Music Awards, including Album of the Year, Contemporary Album of the Year and Contemporary Blues Female Artist of the Year.
This is the full schedule:
— Tommy Z, award-winning guitarist, singer, songwriter and producer from Western New York, 1 p.m.
— Studebaker John & The Hawks, 3 p.m.
— Mike Morgan and the Crawl, 5 p.m.
— Lurrie Bell, 7 p.m.
— Shemekia Copeland, 9 to 10:30 p.m.
Admission to the festival is free. Beverages and food are available for purchase. Dedicated motorcycle parking is on First Street between Old Falls and Niagara streets.
For more information go to: www.niagarafallsbluesfest.org.
