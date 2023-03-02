Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s Stroke Center has achieved Primary Stroke certification through the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).
“This is an important milestone for Niagara Falls Memorial,” CEO Joseph Ruffolo said. “To date, Memorial has been a primary stroke center designated by the New York Stated Department of Health. This accreditation by a national organization validates the excellent care we provide to our stroke patients and demonstrates our commitment to a higher standard of clinical service.
“When it comes to the brain, our motto is: ‘minutes matter.’ Our team ... is trained and prepared to minimize the time between the onset of stroke and the beginning of treatment.”
Certification is a process through which healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Certification by ACHC reflects an organization’s commitment to meeting standards that facilitate higher performance and better patient outcomes.
ACHC, a nonprofit organization founded in 1986, has Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services deeming authority in acute care hospitals and in a variety of other healthcare facilities.
“The certification process is an extensive evaluation of policies, procedures, and stroke patient reviews,” said Gerald Gorman, M.D., medical director of emergency services at NFMMC. “Achieving certification is a validation of everyone’s efforts in our stroke program, as it demonstrates that we adhere to the principles and standards in the treatment of stroke patients.”
Niagara Falls Memorial was the first medical center in Niagara County activated to participate in the state Department of Health’s REACH Telemedicine Stroke Care Program. In 2010, the hospital earned recognition as the county’s first designated stroke center, part of a statewide effort to improve quality health care for stroke patients through enhanced policies, protocols, rapid evaluation, and treatment.
“I am honored to be part of the stroke team at NFMCC that provides state-of-the-art care to the community,” said Kenneth V. Snyder, M.D., neurosurgeon at University at Buffalo Neurosurgery. “Our partnership is important as it allows us to only transfer patients requiring advanced services, while keeping everyone else needing non-urgent treatment and risk factor reduction services within their community hospital.”
Niagara Falls Memorial is a seven-time recipient of the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Gold-Plus Quality Achievement. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
