Kenan House Gallery will host its final exhibition of the year, the Niagara Frontier Watercolor Society's fall show, beginning Sunday. Dozens of works by artists from the region will be showcased. The opening reception will take place from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Niagara Frontier Watercolor Society, founded in 1980, is a not-for-profit organization for artists and art lovers interested in transparent watercolor. Its primary purpose is to advance the stature of watercolor as a major medium through education, and to foster the appreciation and interest of both the artist and the viewing public. It is the largest, and most active watercolor society in Western and Central New York, more than 250 members strong, and holds two juried exhibitions each year.
The fall exhibition is juried by Philadelphia-based watercolor artist Glenn Blue, who has trained in fine arts and shown in countless local, regional, and international shows over the past 30 years. The judge is Monica Angle, a Buffalo-based artist whose work has been featured in public spaces such as Minneapolis, Minn., City Hall and the Massachusetts State House. Angle’s work is part of collections both public and private, including the Burchfield Penney Art Center in Buffalo.
The opening reception and awards ceremony is hosted by the Kenan Arts Council and includes light refreshments and snacks.
The NFWS Fall Exhibition will be on view through Nov. 13. Kenan House Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
