Niagara History Center director receives state museum award  

Melissa L. Dunlap, executive director of the Niagara History Center (Niagara County Historical Society), was presented with the Museum Association of New York’s Individual Achievement Award at the association's recent annual conference in Corning. The honor was in recognition of Dunlap’s 32 years of accomplishments at the Niagara History Center museum.
Dunlap began her career at the Niagara History Center in 1990 when she was hired as registrar and a year later was promoted to curator. She was named executive director in 1994. At that time, the museum complex at 215 Niagara St., Lockport, consisted of the Outwater House (the main museum building) and four smaller structures. A capital/endowment campaign in 1998 enabled the society to purchase new property and update existing ones. By the end of the decade, with funds raised from the capital campaign, grants and board support, Dunlap expanded the museum complex to include 229 Niagara Street (Kandt House), built an addition to the Yates barn that doubled the size of the space, and renovated the Pioneer Building, including the Tuscarora exhibit, as well as other improvements.
In the early 2000s, Dunlap worked with a local committee to create the interactive Erie Canal Discovery Center in the old Hamilton House which opened in 2005. The Charles Rand Penney Gallery was added to that facility in 2011.
Also during Dunlap's tenure, roofs and furnaces have been replaced at least once in every building that the historical society owns, and the budget and staff have more than tripled.
With the assistance of volunteers, board members and other staff, over the past 30 years, Dunlap has written and received dozens of grants to improve and expand the historical society's properties, exhibits and educational programs. Under her leadership, the History Center saw an increase in museum visitors, school and community groups, program audiences and outreach to the public. Dunlap has served, and continues to serve, on numerous boards, committees and community forums to promote history, the arts and collaboration among diverse groups and organizations.
The Museum Association of New York is a non-profit organization, based in Troy, that strengthens the capacity of New York state's cultural community by supporting professional standards and organizational development. The association provides advocacy, training and networking opportunities so that museums and museum professionals may better serve their missions and communities. An annual conference is held at a different museum location every April.
