The annual Gran Fondo benefiting Niagara Hospice will be held Aug. 5 on the Niagara Hospice campus, 4675 Sunset Drive.
The family-friendly fundraising event includes a bicycle ride on one of three different routes, with food and drink along the way, and a big party on campus at the end.
With its origins in Italy, Gran Fondo, known as a party on wheels, was designed to attract all types of riders, from the casual to the more experienced.
The Niagara Hospice Gran Fondo offers a 15-, 33- or 62-mile route, and a post-ride party with three hours of food, drink and live music by Buffalo’s classic pop band Flipside. Non-riders can sign up to attend the post-ride party.
Proceeds of the big party on wheels support the specialized care and services provided by the organization. The Niagara Hospice Gran Fondo has had 5,000 participants since its inception 10 years ago.
“This event is very special for both our riders and our organization,” President and CEO John Lomeo said. “The ride throughout Niagara County is so enjoyable, and the celebration afterwards is incredibly unique, surrounded by the beauty of our Niagara Hospice campus. Riding in memory of a loved one is particularly special for many of our participants, knowing they are also supporting the care provided by our organization.”
The event will take place rain or shine beginning at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 5 (for the longest ride); the after party will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register, purchase after party tickets, volunteer, or become a sponsor, visit www.HospiceGranFondo.com, or contact Allison Bolt, special events coordinator, at 716-280-0766 or allison.bolt@niagarahospice.org.
