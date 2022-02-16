Niagara Wine Trail has a new director

The Niagara Wine Trail has named Susan Swiatkowski as its new executive director.
Swiatkowski, a Niagara Falls native, previously held management roles with Destination Niagara USA, Old Falls Street USA, Hard Rock Cafe and the Downtown Niagara Falls Business Association.
The executive director of the Niagara Wine Trail is tasked with providing leadership and support in planning and administration of the 14-member trail. Swiatkowski also will help organize wine trail experiences, fundraising, events, public relations and marketing efforts.
In addition, the organization announced on Wednesday, board officers were chosen for 2022. They are: Shane Gustafson, chair, and owner of A Gust of Sun Winery & Vineyard, Ransomville; Bryan DeGraw, vice chair, owner of 810 Meadworks, Medina; and Danielle Neglia, secretary, owner of Long Cliff Vineyard & Winery, Sanborn.
The Niagara Wine Trail, which is marking its 20th anniversary in May, is composed of 14 member wineries situated between the Niagara Escarpment and Lake Ontario in Niagara, Orleans and Monroe counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.