Nine adult learners recently completed the Licensed Practical Nursing program at Orleans/Niagara BOCES' Lockport Community Education Center. Pictured on graduation day are, from left: front row, Katie Dunning, Lauren Wiley, Tikera Ralands and Nina D'Arcangelo; and, back row, teacher Debra Dittmer, RN, Arianna Chiappone, Danielle Walker, Brennen O'Connor, Ashleigh Brownlee, Emily Koerner and teacher Roxanne Burke-Smith, RN.