At a ceremony on March 8th, Orleans/Niagara BOCES celebrated the accomplishments of Ashleigh Brownlee, Arianna Chiappone, Nina D’Arcangelo, Katie Dunning, Emily Koerner, Brennen O’Connor, Tikera Ralands, Danielle Walker and Lauren Wiley. The nine adult learners graduated from the Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program at the Lockport Community Education Center.
Health Sciences Coordinator Diana Petrizzo, RN had this to say about the rigorous 13-month program and its graduates:
“This program requires much focus, dedication and commitment. These graduates chose to enter the nursing profession at a critical, much needed time…a global pandemic. While many were isolating from others, they chose to reach out, to help others. Some of them were already health care workers and witnessed so many leaving the field, but instead of leaving, they stepped up and asked, 'What more can I do?'"
The graduates thanked their instructors Debra Dittmer, RN, Roxanne Burke-Smith, RN, Diane Stauder, RN, Nicole Zglinicki, RN and Haley Alfieri, RN along with the support staff that helped them get through the program.
Observed Petrizzo, “When I reflect on this class, the thing that immediately comes to mind is teamwork. They all wanted to see each other succeed and they provided support to each other along the way. This class displayed amazing perseverance, tenacity, commitment and leadership skills.”
For more information on the Spring LPN programs offered at the Lockport Community Education Center and the Niagara Falls Workforce Training Center, visit onboces.org and select the "Adult Ed" tab.
