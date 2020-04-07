In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the board of Pendleton Historical Society voted to suspend all meetings and events until Sept. 21. At this point, PHS will not participate in Armed Forces Day, Pendleton's Fourth of July celebration or Pendleton Farm and Home Days, vice president Janet Karnes announced Tuesday.
"The board regrets the cancellation of all these fun events, but looks forward to a full schedule of meetings and speakers in the fall. We wish everyone to stay safe and healthy," Karnes said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.