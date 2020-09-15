NOAH to honor Niagara's community leaders

NIAGARA FALLS — Representatives of the local faith-based group Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope will recognize several community leaders for their contributions to social justice, and their service and dedication to the people of Niagara County, during a ceremony scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the steps of Niagara Falls City Hall, 745 Main St.
The awardees include: Caroline Wojtaszek, Trailblazer Award; Niagara Falls Salvation Army majors Stephen and Delia Carroll, Faith in Action Award; Niagara Falls Peacemakers, Service to Community Award; Elizabeth Dixon, Jones-Carroll Outstanding Leadership Award; Clara Dunn, Labor Champion Award; La’Tysiah Jordan, Youth Trailblazer Award; Joella Norman-Craft, Power of Story Award; and Michael Howard, RN, Healthcare Hero Award.
The program is sponsored by M&T Bank and will include remarks from Mayor Robert Restaino and several clergy members.
While the number of in-person attendees must be kept a minimum due to COVID-19 restrictions, the public is encouraged to watch the livestream on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NOAHNiagara/.
NOAH is a Faith in Action federation representing 26 congregations and allied organizations across Niagara County. Founded in 2006, the group works to bring together leaders of all faith traditions to create positive social change through leadership development, direct civic engagement, and community empowerment. For more information, visit www.noahniagara.org.
