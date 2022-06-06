The nomination period for the 2022 YWCA Niagara Awards is now open.
Candidates for a Niagara Award will be those women who have consistently demonstrated, through their employment, self-employment, volunteer service or lifestyle, an outstanding commitment to the mission of the YWCA — the empowerment of women, the elimination of racism, and the promotion of peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all — in one of these nine categories:
Art. Women who have excelled in any level of the arts, such as painters, sculptors, photographers, musicians, vocalists, and conductors, arts educators, arts historians, museum and gallery staff, actresses, etc.
Education. Women who have excelled at any level of education, including religious or community, in any position, including superintendent, principal, teacher, teacher’s aide, college dean, assistant dean, professor, assistant professor, instructor, teaching assistant, professional staff, etc.
Emerging leader. Women who have begun to exhibit initiative in developing themselves and others in their professional or volunteer life.
Entrepreneur. Women who have excelled as owners of their own companies, businesses, or organizations.
Front line. Women who have excelled as support personnel, such as receptionists, sales associates, clerical workers, secretaries, bookkeepers, administrative assistants, cashiers, bank tellers, customer service representatives.
Health and human services. Women who have excelled as health care providers, case managers, nurses, physicians, social workers, etc.
Management. Women who have excelled as top executives and/or officers of corporations, businesses, non-profit organizations, directors, supervisors, managers, etc.
Military / first responder. Women who have gone above and beyond the call of duty as members of the military or first responders, showing their dedication, diligence, and caring to both their service and the people they serve.
Social change agent. Women who have excelled in helping an organization or their community advance positive social change.
Winners will be notified by the YWCA Selection Committee and recognized during a Sept. 27 dinner and award ceremony in Niagara Falls. Each winner's photograph and biography will appear in local press articles and the printed event program.
The recipients of a Lifetime Achievement Award and a Friend of the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier Award will be honored during the dinner as well.
The Niagara Awards nomination packet can be downloaded from https://ywcaniagarafrontier.org/niagara-awards/. Nominations must be postmarked no later than July 11.
The Niagara Awards program was created in 1997 as a biannual event to recognize the achievements of Niagara County women. In 2004, the event was recreated as an annual fundraising dinner recognizing women from all parts of Niagara and Erie counties and consisting of nine individual award categories. In 2013, the Friend of the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier Award was added, and in 2019 the Lifetime Achievement Award was added. Proceeds of the dinner help fund the YWCA Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.