DeSales Catholic School is seeking nominations for the Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame.
The recognition program, now in its ninth year, honors outstanding DeSales alumni, living or deceased, who have achieved distinction in their lives and careers after graduation. The Hall of Fame bears the motto "Enshrining Our Past, Ensuring Our Future," and induction is the highest honor bestowed by DeSales Catholic School.
Nominees must be graduates of one of the Catholic schools affiliated with DeSales — DeSales High School, St. Joseph’s Academy, St. Mary's School, St. Patrick's School, St. John the Baptist School, Lockport Catholic School or DeSales Catholic School — and are first eligible for selection 15 calendar years following their class's graduation.
Nominations may be submitted by parents, relatives, friends, alumni, and members of the communities served by DeSales. Each nominee's credentials are evaluated by a volunteer selection committee that includes DeSales alumni from several different decades as well as a current faculty member. Selection is based on the nominee's achievements in a variety of areas, such as their career and professional life, civic and community involvement, and personal and family accomplishments, as well as their embodiment of the Catholic values taught by the school's patron, St. Francis de Sales.
Nominations are accepted year-round, but must be received by April 30th to be considered for induction this year. Nomination forms are available at www.desalescatholicschool.org or by calling the school's advancement office at 716-433-6422, extension 407.
The 2022 Hall of Fame induction dinner will be held on October 20th at Lockport Town & Country Club. Tickets will go on sale in July with announcement of the new inductees. Ticket sales help fund tuition assistance grants at DeSales Catholic School.
The 2021 inductees were: David M. Nemi, class of 1975; Daniel W. Judge, class of 1960; Anne E. McCaffrey, class of 1985; Michael Ennis, class of 1973; and the late Nunzio T. Maiorana, class of 1958.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.