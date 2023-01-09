Local non-profit organizations will employ summer interns through the Grigg Lewis Foundation's Workership Program again this year.
Eligible applicants are college students who reside in eastern Niagara County or are enrolled in or attending Niagara University or Niagara County Community College.
To view a list of available positions, go to http://grigglewis.server284.com/workerships/ or stop by the Lockport Public Library Reference Desk.
Students should apply to the non-profit agencies directly. The Grigg Lewis Foundation funds the Workership Program but it does not accept or forward applications, nor does it help select interns.
The point of the Workership Program is to help college students gain paid experience in the non-profit field while allowing local non-profit agencies to expand their summer programming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.