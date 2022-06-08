NORTH TONAWANDA — A multi-year class reunion for North Tonawanda High School graduates who reached the 50-year milestone since 2019 will be held July 17th on the grounds of Gratwick Hose Fire hall, from noon until 6 p.m.
Due to the lack of reunions during the Covid pandemic, the classes of 1965, 1966 and 1967 are the hosts of this year's get-together.
Anyone who's interested in attending and has not received an invitation can contact Angie Bernas at angieb239@aol.com or 716-693-2422. The cost is $30 in advance and $35 at the door.
In tandem with the reunion, Alan Mazzuchelli announced the winners of this year's NTHS Multi-Class Reunion Picnic Scholarship awards: Thanh Thao Tran, who is pursuing a bachelor's degree in pharmacy, and Eric Szynkowski, who is pursuing a degree in psychology. Both were awarded a $1,000 scholarship.
