LEWISTON — Niagara University will provide sanctuary to four Afghan refugees fleeing persecution under the Taliban.
Four women will be welcomed, two as visiting scholars and two others as students, in a collaborative effort of the university’s Justice House program, its department of Political Science, and the offices of International Relations and Academic Affairs.
David Reilly, chair of political science, learned about recruitment of institutions of higher learning to offer support to Afghani women through a request from Nobel Peace Prize nominee Betty Reardon, founder and director of the Peace Education Center at Teachers College, Columbia University.
In response to the request, Reilly and NU administration established the visiting scholar positions. Support for full tuition and board for the students is being finalized.
“As a Vincentian university, Niagara is especially focused on issues of social justice, both within our local community and around the world,” said the Rev. James J. Maher, C.M., Niagara University president. “When we learned of this important work to support Afghani women during this critical time, we immediately sought out ways we could assist in the endeavor.”
The visiting scholars will reside at Roosevelt House and assist with courses associated with the Justice House program, a living and learning community centered on the pursuit of justice that empowers a select group of students to connect their passion for the earth and the environment, social justice and legal advocacy and justice, to their life on campus, spanning the academic, residential and social dimensions of the college experience.
The women will share their expertise through lectures, work with individual students on research projects, develop curricula regarding gender rights and empowerment of women, and present on the role of international organizations in international development efforts. They will also offer course lectures in other departments and connect with regional refugee organizations to assist in building NU’s capacity to engage in initiatives involving migration.
NU is currently working to procure visas with the Institute of International Education and the U.S. State Department for the visiting scholars. It is anticipated that they will arrive on campus in early 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.