The Center for Elder Law & Justice is surveying the community to get input on Western New Yorkers' experiences with nursing homes in the region.
Buffalo-based CELJ, which has a satellite office in Lockport, recently obtained a grant from the Odd Fellow & Rebekah Benefit Fund to improve the ability of nursing home residents in the region to advocate for themselves and receive the best care possible.
The project is to be completed in three phases: gathering community input through surveys; developing resource guides; and conducting resident rights training for nursing home residents and their families.
"Our goal is to educate, empower and provide guidance on effective ways to communicate regarding one's care and advocacy," said Shana R. DiCamillo, director of development and external relations.
Current and former nursing home residents, their family members and supporters are invited to complete a consumer survey online at: https://elderjusticeny.org/consumer-nursing-home-survey/
Professionals who works in a hospital, nursing home, Office for the Aging, or as an ombudsman may complete a non-consumer survey at: https://elderjusticeny.org/non-consumer-nursing-home-survey/
CELJ is a nonprofit civil legal services agency providing comprehensive free legal services to senior citizens, individuals with disabilities and income-qualified others in 11 counties.
For more information, contact Shana DiCamillo at 853-3087, extension 277, or sdicamillo@elderjusticeny.org .
