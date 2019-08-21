Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker is coming to Lockport and the company is looking for local ballet students to fill children’s roles.
Local youth aged 6 to 18 years can audition to be Party Children, Small Mice, Snowflakes, Russian Snow Maidens and more roles through Moscow Ballet’s community engagement “Dance-with-Us ” program.
Auditions will take place at Dyan Mulvey Dance Academy, 200 Michigan St., on Sept. 9 beginning at 5 p.m. Dyan Mulvey Dance Academy is a Moscow Ballet host dance studio. Moscow Ballet ballerina Olga Pasternak will lead the auditions.
There is no charge to audition, although there may be a minimal casting and/or rehearsal fee. Hand-sewn costumes are provided and dress rehearsal is with the Russian company on the day of the performance.
Sign up at www.nutcracker.com/dance .
Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker will be performed at Historic Palace Theatre at 7 p.m. Nov. 6, a Wednesday.
