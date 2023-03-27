LEWISTON — New York Power Authority fishing facilities, including the fishing pier at the base of the Niagara Power Project, were opened for the season on Monday. The fish cleaning station and handicap access elevator at the dam site are available so long as temperatures remain above freezing. Lack of ice in the Niagara River allowed for the early opening of the pier, but it will be closed in sub-freezing temperatures or icy conditions.
The fishing piers near the Upper Mountain Fire Company at the Lewiston Reservoir and at the water intakes along the upper Niagara River also are now open, from dawn to dusk daily, admission-free.
At the power project, parking is available near the pier and at the top of the hill next to the road that provides access to the pier. For more information call 716-286-6662.
