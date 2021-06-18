The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s Board Committees and Board will hold meetings on Monday and Tuesday. The meetings will be conducted by teleconference. Members of the public are welcome to listen to the meetings via webcast.
A recording and transcript of the meetings will be posted on the NYSERDA website as soon as practicable.
• 9 a.m. Monday — New York State Energy Research and Development Authority Waste and Facilities Management Committee Meeting
Event Address:
https://nyserdany.webex.com/nyserdany/onstage/g.php?MTID=ecb852bfd75590b811e5c7725a6c09bc5
Event Number: 145 674 9378
Event Password: June2021
Call In: 1-415-655-0003
Access Code: 145 674 9378
• 9:45 a.m. Monday — New York State Energy Research and Development Authority Governance Committee Meeting
Event Address:
https://nyserdany.webex.com/nyserdany/onstage/g.php?MTID=edf503f1854ffca02963a0614a972cbe9
Event Number: 145 809 3607
Event Password: June2021
Call In: 1-415-655-0003
Access Code: 145 809 3607
• 10 a.m. Tuesday — New York State Energy Research and Development Authority Audit and Finance Committee Meeting
Event Address:
https://nyserdany.webex.com/nyserdany/onstage/g.php?MTID=e07ebd0f40a7515cec954d5106e9099e7
Event Number: 145 309 7459
Event Password: June2021
Call In: 1-415-655-0003
Access Code: 145 309 7459
• 12:30 p.m. Tuesday — New York State Energy Research and Development Authority Program and Planning Committee Meeting
Event Address:
https://nyserdany.webex.com/nyserdany/onstage/g.php?MTID=ec8a6c18769903cd80f9de2524f0ca459
Event Number: 145 542 2702
Event Password: June2021
Call In: 1-415-655-0003
Access Code: 145 542 2702
• 3 p.m. Tuesday — New York State Energy Research and Development Authority Board Meeting
Event Address:
https://nyserdany.webex.com/nyserdany/onstage/g.php?MTID=e53aaeb6e16192b53251ab90716b1ff21
Event Number: 145 933 3697
Event Password:
Call In: 1-415-655-0003
Access Code: 145 933 3697
