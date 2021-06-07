O/N BOCES exec named School Business Official of the Year

Melanie Conley, director of business services for Orleans/Niagara BOCES, has been named the School Business Official of the Year by the New York State Association of School Business Officials.
Conley, a Lockport resident, received the Gregory E. Carlson Award, which was named for the past ASBO president and is given to a school business official who has demonstrated excellence in the performance of their duties and responsibilities to their school district and community.
With the award, O/N BOCES will receive a $1,000 donation to purchase equipment or offer a scholarship.
“I am truly honored to be recognized by ASBO New York. They are a first class association (whose) mission is to provide professional opportunities, networking and advocating for quality education for all students,” Conley said.
Conley also extended thanks to Orleans/Niagara BOCES District Superintendent Clark Godshall and the Board of Education, for their support and encouragement.
“It is wonderful being part of an organization that provides opportunities for all of our component district students and communities," she said.
Conley's husband, Mark, their two children, Eva and Ryan, and her parents and in-laws deserve recognition, too, Conley said.
"I would not have the opportunity to both have and love my profession if it was not for them. (They) have been so supportive and helpful when I was not available at home," she said. Eva and Ryan "have been understanding when mom cannot always be at an evening activity, like a chorus concert. However, they know that mom loves to provide opportunities not only for them, but also for all children,” she added.
Conley has been with BOCES since 2017. Before that, she was the school business administrator for Amherst Central School District for eight years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.