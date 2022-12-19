It’s time again for the Oak Orchard Swamp Christmas Bird Count. Compiler Celeste Morien of Medina is asking members of the public to be on the alert for counters with spotting scopes and binoculars who will be out and about on local roads on Dec. 28, searching for birds in fields and at bird feeders.
Filling bird feeders now and keeping them stocked ahead of the count helps fulfill the objective of counting all wild birds seen and heard within the Oak Orchard Swamp.
The count is centered at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge on the Orleans-Genesee county line at Route 63. Volunteers follow specified routes through a designated 15-mile diameter circle, counting every bird they see or hear all day. It's not just a species tally, according to Morien; all birds are counted all day, giving an indication of the total number of birds in the circle that day.
At its website, the National Audubon Society relays: Prior to the turn of the 20th century, hunters engaged in a holiday tradition known as the Christmas "Side Hunt." They would choose sides and go afield with their guns, and whoever brought in the biggest pile of feathered (and furred) quarry won. Conservation was in its beginning stages in that era, and many observers and scientists were becoming concerned about declining bird populations.
Beginning on Christmas Day 1900, ornithologist Frank M. Chapman, an early officer in the then-nascent Audubon Society, proposed a new holiday tradition: a "Christmas Bird Census" that would count birds during the holidays rather than hunt them.
So began the Christmas Bird Count, in 25 locations ranging from Toronto to Pacific Grove, California, mostly in or near the population centers of northeastern North America.
The Christmas bird count sponsored by the National Audubon Society has been ongoing since December 1968. From Dec. 14 through Jan. 5 each year, tens of thousands of volunteers throughout the Americas brave snow, wind, or rain, and take part in the effort. Audubon and other organizations use data collected in this long-running wildlife census to assess the health of bird populations, and to help guide conservation action. When combined with other surveys such as the Breeding Bird Survey, it provides a picture of how the continent's bird populations have changed in time and space over the past 100 years.
If your home is within the Oak Orchard circle and you are at home on count day, you can report the birds that visit your feeders. To do so, contact celeste.morien@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.