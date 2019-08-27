OCH Foundation has a new director

MEDINA — Orleans Community Health Foundation is ready to begin a new season after a busy and successful summer. On its list is announcement of a new executive director, after Angela DiRosa left in June.
Heather Smith of Gasport, who has stepped into the role of foundation director, began her association with the foundation as a volunteer in 2002. Her mother, Barbara Jantzi, was on the board and Smith helped her with plans for Treasure Island.
“I was only getting a small piece of the action when in 2012, I started working for the foundation as administrative assistant,” Smith said.
In January 2016, she resigned to go back to college. She got a Bachelor of Science and master’s degrees in sports management, an unlikely degree, but one that suited her goals.
“I wanted to further my role in fundraising, and sports management had a fundraising component in it,” she said. “Besides, I like sports.”
The timing of her new job was perfect, Smith said.
“I had graduated in January and was looking for a new job,” she said.
“Her passion has always been to work locally and help our community,” said Cindy Perry, director of outreach, education and marketing at Community Partners.
Smith, who resides in Gasport, was raised in Medina and her roots go way back. Beach Drive is named after her grandfather.
“I am looking forward to reconnecting with the donors I’ve worked with in the past and forging new relationships,” Smith said.
In June the foundation had its 33rd annual golf tournament at Shelridge Country Club. Smith said the weather attempted to dampen the day, but they held out and managed to have a successful event, raising more than $15,000.
Winners of the Men’s Division Flight were Will Condo, Alex Sutphen, Evan Gaesser and Steve Mazzacash. Mixed Division Flight winners were Cindy Perry, Matt Bush, Tim McPherson and Rebecca Mannella.
In August, Orleans Community Health CEO Mark Cye presented his request for funding to support an ongoing goal, bringing additional surgical services back to Medina Memorial Hospital. His request to the Orleans Community Health Foundation detailed the need for surgical equipment to serve the community more effectively.
“The foundation board loved that Orleans Community Health is continually working towards expanding surgical services we offer the community, and therefore decided to approve the funding request,” Smith said. “To kick off this initiative, the proceeds from all 2019 events hosted by the Orleans Community Health Foundation will go towards this effort to provide the necessary equipment for these doctors to practice at Medina Memorial Hospital.”
One of the most exciting events is the Treasure Island benefit, which will take place Nov. 2 at Sacred Heart Club. Doors will open at 5 p.m. The event boasts an amazing assortment of donated baskets, trips, live auction items and, of course, various other opportunities to support Orleans Community Health, Smith said.
“You can participate in Lucky Cork, where you draw a numbered cork out of a treasure box and are awarded a corresponding bottle of wine,” Smith said. “Sometimes they are wrapped with an extra treasure hidden inside.”
Treasure Island also offers a cash raffle and 50/50 drawing. Tickets for the event are available in the foundation office located on the ground floor of Medina Memorial Hospital. They can also be purchased online at www.charityauction.bid/supportOCH2019.
Anyone who would like to sponsor the event or donate a basket may do so through the website or call Smith at (585) 798-8426.
