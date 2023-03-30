The Culinary Arts team from Orleans / Niagara BOCES' Orleans Career and Technical Education Center won first place in the New York State Restaurant Association's 2023 ProStart Competition. On stage at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park are, from left: Chrissy Claudio, representing the New York Beef Council); OCTEC math teacher Sarah Ivory; students Emily Clifton (Lockport), Jake Muessigbrodt (Orleans County Christian School), Autumn Windham (Newfane), Rylee Hallows (Royalton-Hartland) and Ella Dahlhaus (Medina); and Culinary Arts teacher James Atzrott.