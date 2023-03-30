The Culinary Arts team of students Ella Dahlhaus (Medina), Jake Muessigbrodt (Orleans County Christian School), Rylee Hallows (Royalton-Hartland), Emily Clifton (Lockport) and Autumn Windham (Newfane) took home first place at the New York State Restaurant Association’s 2023 ProStart Competition. ProStart is a two-year high school curriculum that introduces students to career opportunities in the restaurant industry and teaches them basic culinary and management skills.
The event was held March 24 and March 25 at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park. The students, taught by Chef James Atzrott at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center, went up against more than 100 student competitors from New York and Vermont showing off their skills in the kitchen. The team wowed the judges with their menu: homemade Blanc formage, pan seared trout and a dessert of sautéed pineapple. They had to prepare their three-course meal in 60 minutes using two butane burners, and without access to running water or electricity. They were judged on presentation, taste, food safety and sanitation, teamwork, knife skills, food costs and professionalism.
The team from OCTEC will head to Washington, D.C., with Atzrott to compete in the National ProStart Invitational on May 2 through May 4.
