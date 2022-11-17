MEDINA — Thirty-three Career and Technical Education students at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center were recently inducted into the National Technical Honor Society.
Members of NTHS comprise 1.6% of all high school students in the United States. For the staff at Orleans/Niagara BOCES CTE centers, the inductees represent the four pillars of the honor society: scholarship, leadership, service and character. Admission criteria include a grade average of at least 89.5 in their CTE program and a minimum 84.5 average at their high school, a superior attendance record, exemplary behavior, membership in good standing with SkillsUSA and a recommendation from a faculty member.
The 2022 inductees are:
Samantha Andrews, Lockport High School, early childhood education program.
Alyson Berner, Royalton-Hartland High School, early childhood education program.
Bryce Broeker, Barker High School, diesel technology program.
Anthony Cercone, Lockport High School, advanced manufacturing and engineering program.
Michael Chisler, Medina High School, electricity/electronics program.
Hannah Coder, Newfane High School, early childhood education program.
Tyler Currie, Lockport High School, building trades program.
Arie Decker, Royalton-Hartland High Schoo, allied health program.
Angelina Delgrolice, Barker High School, health occupations technician program.
Cameron Fisher, Royalton-Hartland High School, electricity/electronics program.
Gabriella Flores-Medina, Medina High School, allied health program.
Dillion Freiburger, Lockport High School, electricity/electronics program.
Alexander Gagne, Royalton-Hartland High School, building trades program.
Miranda Gebo, Albion High School, allied health program.
Miya Goodale, Barker High School, health occupations technician program.
Kayla Guerin, Lockport High School, computer technology program.
Tyler Halifax, Lockport High School, computer technology program.
Rylee Hallows, Royalton-Hartland High School, culinary arts program.
Rachel Hill, Medina High School, allied health program.
Ian Jones, Lockport High School, computer technology program.
Jaiden Just, Lockport High School, advanced manufacturing and engineering program.
Drew Kauffman, Lockport High School, electricity/electronics program.
Madison Kelley, Royalton-Hartland High School, allied health program.
Olivia Kroening, Medina High School, cosmetology program.
Zachary Luick, Lockport High School, electricity/electronics program.
Samantha McIntyre, Royalton-Hartland High School, allied health program.
Lydia Samson, Barker High School, health occupations technician program.
Emily Scott, Royalton-Hartland High School, allied health program.
Jazmyn Shaw, Lockport High School, early childhood education program.
Sara Smith, Medina High School, cosmetology program.
Logan Tolliver, Barker High School, electricity/electronics program.
Zachary Walker, Royalton-Hartland High School, advanced manufacturing and engineering program.
Tyrell Wright, Medina High School, computer technology program.
Alexa Zglinicki, Barker High School, health occupations technician program.
