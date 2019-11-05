32 OCTEC students join National Technical Honor Society    

MEDINA — Thirty-two students from Orleans Career and Technical Education Center were recently inducted into the National Technical Honor Society.
The inductees were honored at a ceremony attended by teachers, family members and representatives of the students' school districts.
To be a member of NTHS, students must maintain a grade average of 89.5 or higher in their career and technical education program and an average of 84.5 or higher in high school classes, have superior attendance, exemplary behavior, be a member in good standing with SkillsUSA and have a recommendation from a faculty member.
The newest members of NTHS are listed here.
From the Albion school district — Damian Wilson (Graphic Communications).
From the Barker school district — Lauren Sparrer (Cosmetology).
From the Medina school district — Elizabeth Bellan (Culinary Arts), Regan Doel (Early Childhood Education) and Miya Troidl (Allied Health).
From the Lockport school district — Tyneka Benton (Cosmetology), Madeline Brick (Cosmetology), Eliza Church (Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering), Ryan Eberhardt (Security and Law Enforcement), Elkins Figueroa (Security and Law Enforcement), Caroline Overton (Culinary Arts), Luke Smeal (Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering), Kathyryn Yurek (Early Childhood Education) and Aliyah Zastrow (Cosmetology)/
From the Lyndonville school district — Faith Chaffee (Allied Health), Emilee Kassay (Graphic Communications), Skyler Munn (Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering), Riley Schmitt (Security and Law Enforcement) and Cal L. Stinson, Jr. (Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering).
From the Newfane school district — Dalton Harlach (Electricity/Electronics) and Madison Klumpp (Cosmetology).
From the Royalton-Hartland school district — Reed Albee (Electricity/Electronics), Abigail Ander (Allied Health), Shayna Bulmer (Cosmetology), Noah Draper (Welding), Logan Edwards (Culinary Arts), Jenna Gioeli (Early Childhood Education), Timothy Hertel (Electricity/Electronics), Michael Huntington (Building Trades), Kennedy Lang (Allied Health), Bailey Newton (Welding) and Jamie Seib (Building Trades).
